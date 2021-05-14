RED Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $153,518.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00648087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002556 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

