Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Sells $4,540,500.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.28 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

