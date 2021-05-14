RedFOX Labs Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $349.15 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00607634 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00208409 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.00285196 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 216.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004840 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

