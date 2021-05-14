RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 321,906 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.23% of RedHill Biopharma worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 87,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 804,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,892,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Shares of RDHL opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $277.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.34). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 152.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.72 million. Analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL).

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.