Reef One Day Volume Reaches $227.39 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $524.86 million and approximately $227.39 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00091963 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00084598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.39 or 0.01176936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00067803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00110172 BTC.

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

