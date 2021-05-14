Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Regal Beloit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RBC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of RBC opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,921,000 after buying an additional 65,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 26.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 491,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,166,000 after buying an additional 101,341 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at $1,465,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,218,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

