Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.31

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 8134840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 105,335 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

