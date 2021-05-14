Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1.50. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 78,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 493.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 317,545 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $726,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,097,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

