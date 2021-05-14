Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1.50. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 78,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 493.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 317,545 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $726,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,097,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
