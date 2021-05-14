Reik & CO. LLC Buys 850 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

AAPL stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average of $126.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

