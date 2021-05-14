Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RLAY traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

