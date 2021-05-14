Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) were up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 2,332,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,439,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLFTF)

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief in serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

