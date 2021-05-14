Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 201,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Relx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Relx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60,146 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 30.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 624,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 147,195 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.