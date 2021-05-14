renBTC (RENBTC) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. renBTC has a market cap of $594.19 million and approximately $28.84 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for $49,977.53 or 0.99967270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00092765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.46 or 0.01197065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00068232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00116413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00063574 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,889 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

