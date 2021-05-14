Rentberry (BERRY) Achieves Market Cap of $495,327.23

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $495,327.23 and $2,862.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00093849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $609.35 or 0.01212074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00068413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00116158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063650 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

