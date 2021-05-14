Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Down 3.2% Following Weak Earnings

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $30.19 and last traded at $31.19. Approximately 2,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 141,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,485,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

