Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.53

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 49557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Repsol, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

