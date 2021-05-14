Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argo Group International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARGO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC increased their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth about $97,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

