Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enthusiast Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 4,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,267. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

