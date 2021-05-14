Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SP Plus (SP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP):

5/10/2021 – SP Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

4/29/2021 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/27/2021 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Shares of SP Plus stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,434. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $780.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

