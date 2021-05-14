Research Analysts Set Expectations for Prothena Co. plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prothena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $21.63 on Friday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

