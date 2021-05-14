Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 14th (ABCL, ABNB, ACB, BILI, GLOB, GOOS, KEP, MONY, NCC, NEWR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 14th:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $53.00 to $51.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.25 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $103.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $58.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $312.00 to $296.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $68.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

