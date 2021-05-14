Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for UniCredit (UCG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of UniCredit (BIT: UCG) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €13.60 ($16.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €10.60 ($12.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €8.80 ($10.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €11.70 ($13.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.30 ($14.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.30 ($14.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €11.30 ($13.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €11.30 ($13.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

