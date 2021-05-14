Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for KP Tissue (KPTSF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KP Tissue (OTCMKTS: KPTSF) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2021 – KP Tissue had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – KP Tissue had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $12.50 to $11.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – KP Tissue had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – KP Tissue had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $13.00 to $12.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – KP Tissue had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPTSF remained flat at $$8.58 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. KP Tissue Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

