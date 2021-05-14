Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TFI International (TFII)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TFI International (TSE: TFII) in the last few weeks:

4/30/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$120.00.

4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$108.00 to C$117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$110.00 to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$119.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$76.00 to C$90.00.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$107.74 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$34.85 and a one year high of C$109.42. The company has a market cap of C$10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.54.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total transaction of C$2,156,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$398,187,766.40.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

