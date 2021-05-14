Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TFI International (TFII)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TFI International (TSE: TFII) in the last few weeks:

  • 4/30/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$120.00.
  • 4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$108.00 to C$117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/28/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/28/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$110.00 to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/21/2021 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$119.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/8/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$76.00 to C$90.00.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$107.74 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$34.85 and a one year high of C$109.42. The company has a market cap of C$10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.54.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total transaction of C$2,156,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$398,187,766.40.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.