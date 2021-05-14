Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $98.65 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00092582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.53 or 0.01169052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00067639 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00063575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00109583 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

