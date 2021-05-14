Restart Energy MWAT Trading 78.3% Higher Over Last Week (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 78.3% against the U.S. dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $16.52 million and approximately $272,359.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

