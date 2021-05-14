Reviewing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) & Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Boston Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust $315.94 million 7.43 $128.63 million $1.36 12.97 Boston Properties $2.96 billion 5.70 $521.53 million $7.01 15.43

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Arbor Realty Trust. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arbor Realty Trust and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust 28.94% 7.88% 1.44% Boston Properties 35.17% 12.31% 4.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arbor Realty Trust and Boston Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Boston Properties 1 7 6 0 2.36

Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.51%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $103.73, indicating a potential downside of 4.09%. Given Boston Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Arbor Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 97.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boston Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Boston Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Arbor Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. In addition, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.

