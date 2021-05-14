Reviewing Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Camden National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Camden National and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 27.17% 11.37% 1.18% BancFirst 21.31% 9.72% 1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden National and BancFirst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $210.63 million 3.40 $57.20 million $3.69 12.99 BancFirst $473.89 million 5.08 $134.88 million $4.12 17.82

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Camden National and BancFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 0 1 0 3.00 BancFirst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camden National currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.47%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than BancFirst.

Risk & Volatility

Camden National has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Camden National pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BancFirst has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Summary

BancFirst beats Camden National on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also originates single and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and specialized lending to dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had 57 branches in 13 counties; one branch in Portsmouth, New Hampshire; commercial loan production offices in Manchester, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree and Wakefield, Massachusetts, as well as 66 ATMs. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 106 banking locations in Oklahoma and 3 banking locations in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

