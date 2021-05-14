Reviewing Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -342.95% -30.96% Eldorado Gold 18.40% 3.76% 2.77%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Braveheart Resources and Eldorado Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Eldorado Gold 2 4 4 0 2.20

Eldorado Gold has a consensus target price of $15.05, indicating a potential upside of 35.34%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Eldorado Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A Eldorado Gold $617.80 million 3.27 $80.59 million $0.04 278.00

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Braveheart Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as 80.5% interest in the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.