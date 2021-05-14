Reviewing Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Trillion Energy International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trillion Energy International and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Oil 2 7 10 0 2.42

Marathon Oil has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.64%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Volatility and Risk

Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A Marathon Oil -32.64% -6.64% -3.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Marathon Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marathon Oil $5.19 billion 1.68 $480.00 million $0.75 14.76

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns oil and gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Trillion Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillion Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.