Revolution Populi Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $76.81 million and $5.38 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00092793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.14 or 0.01184278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00067675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00115006 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063242 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.