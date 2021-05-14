REVV (REVV) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. REVV has a market capitalization of $77.54 million and $10.84 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00091963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.39 or 0.01176936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00067803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00110172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062954 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.