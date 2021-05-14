Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 162.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,061 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.60% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $39,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 136,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $57.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

