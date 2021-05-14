Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) CEO Todd A. Adams Sells 9,558 Shares

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12.

RXN stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $50.65. 865,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,516. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Rexnord by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXN. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

