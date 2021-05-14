RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $523.78.

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,214,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,280,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,731,000 after acquiring an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $20.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $650.38. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,222. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 1 year low of $138.42 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $635.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

