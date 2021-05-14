Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €133.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €133.00 ($156.47) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.18% from the company’s current price.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €112.11 ($131.90).

RHM traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €84.08 ($98.92). 140,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.31. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a 52-week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 402.30.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

