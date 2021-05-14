Rheos Capital Works Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.24.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $243.03 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $175.68 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

