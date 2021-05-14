Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Down 3%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 19,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,660,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $617.70 million, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

