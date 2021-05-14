RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $26.93 million and $4.62 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 262,870,167 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

