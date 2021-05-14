Rivulet Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Rivulet Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,290,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 517,300 shares during the quarter. Sealed Air accounts for about 15.6% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rivulet Capital LLC owned about 4.14% of Sealed Air worth $288,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 649,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 578,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,719. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.