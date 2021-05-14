Rivulet Capital LLC Has $231.65 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rivulet Capital LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,393 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 12.6% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $231,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.91. 2,931,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,810. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.29 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.36. The firm has a market cap of $360.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.