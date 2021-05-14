RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $43,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RLI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,871,000 after purchasing an additional 100,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in RLI by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $3,285,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RLI will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.