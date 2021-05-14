RMPL (RMPL) Hits One Day Volume of $4,618.00

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. RMPL has a total market cap of $927,895.20 and approximately $4,618.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RMPL has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One RMPL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00089602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.94 or 0.01165944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00069801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00113875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00063962 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL (RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 1,002,394 coins and its circulating supply is 836,075 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi . The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

