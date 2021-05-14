RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.