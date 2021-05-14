Robert J. Mccool Sells 3,000 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GLP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. 1,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $800.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. Analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at $288,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 958.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 94,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

