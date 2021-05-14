Robert W. Baird Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $200.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.84.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,405. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.44. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

