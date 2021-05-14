Rockcliff Metals (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Trading Down 1.3%

Rockcliff Metals Corporation (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rockcliff Metals to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Rockcliff Metals (OTCMKTS:EUMNF)

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockcliff Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockcliff Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.