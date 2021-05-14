Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

