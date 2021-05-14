Rodney Jackson Sells 763 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $38,256.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 865,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,516. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rexnord by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Rexnord by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 73,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

