Roger Fulton Sells 7,000 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$532,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,416.

LNR stock traded up C$0.67 on Friday, reaching C$75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,596. Linamar Co. has a 52 week low of C$31.14 and a 52 week high of C$91.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 8.1999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.37%.

LNR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

